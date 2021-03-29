Troopers urge drivers to slow down as spring break heats up

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Spring break season is here and that means interstates could see more traffic than usual. There are some things you need to keep in mind as you break free and rush to the beach, though.
Police sirens are the last thing you wan to hear and see in your rearview mirror, a speedy trooper on your tail with blue lights flashing and siren wailing, pulling you over because of your mad dash rush south.
“We tend to see people increase their speed around holiday time, spring break,” said ALEA trooper Kendra McKinney.
Mary Woodfin left her Villa Rica, Georgia, home earlier Monday for a few days with her sister for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Woodfin has no plans to push it. “This is kind of a sister vacation,” she explained.
“Our plan’s to have a little vacation,” said Woodfin. “I haven’t had one in quite a while, and so this is a chance to get away, so going south.”
“Obey all of our Alabama traffic laws,” McKinney advised.
The trooper said she sees it quite often, folks anxious to get away, get a healthy dose of sunshine, fresh air and sand. And it’s especially true now more than ever with the end of COVID seemingly just around the corner.
“They’re in a hurry and they’re not taking into consideration their lives as well as everyone else’s lives on the road,” the trooper explained of some drivers.
McKinney has not had that experience yet to inform someone their loved one died in a car crash while en route to the beach. It’s a talk she hopes she’ll never have to initiate.
“It’ll be pretty hard, and I understand I need to get the job done,” said McKinney.
Woodfin plans to do her part; drive safely, take no chances and aim for a safe return to Georgia. “We’ve been on the road since early this morning,” she added.
Meantime, more than a few travelers are at the beach already.
The Orange Beach Tourism Department said hotel occupancy rates for spring break so far is 72 percent; 30 percent of the rental properties are still undergoing repairs because Hurricane Sally.
