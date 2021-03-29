Wetumpka’s first ‘Community Market’ scheduled for Thursday

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka Main Street’s first Community Market is about to take place.
Community Market will happen the first Thursday of each month through November and will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers say it will include as many as 45 vendors in the downtown area, including crafts, produce, food, arts and musical acts. There will also be free activities for children.
Each Community Market will be part of the weekly “Linger Longer,” with shops downtown staying open until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Restaurants will be open, so those who come out are encouraged to enjoy the evening and with a great meal in beautiful downtown Wetumpka.
In conjunction with the first “Linger Longer” weekend, an Art Walk will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 30 artists, including many well-known local artists, and some from out of state, will exhibit their work.
Many other events are planned over the next several months that make for many “enjoyable memories,” city officials add.
The HGTV Hometown series featuring the city is expected to begin in late April or early May.
