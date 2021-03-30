ADPH, Poarch Creek Indians partner for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on their reservation.
The drive-thru clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 at the PCI Reservation in Atmore, located off Exit 54 of Interstate 65 in Escambia County.
To reach the site of the clinic, enter the Reservation through Paredes Way, either right before or right after passing the Tribal Administration Building at 5811 Jack Springs Road.
The vaccines will be given out on a first-come, first-served bases to all residents who are eligible. You do not have to be a member of the PCI tribe to be eligible.
Those who attend will need to return for their second dose on April 21 and 22.
