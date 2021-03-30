Coroner: 2 killed by train while on tracks ignored warnings

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama coroner says a man and a woman who were killed by a freight train while walking along tracks ignored the blaring horn and never gave any indication of concern.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says video from the engine shows 37-year-old Lakerris Petty and 31-year-old Brandy Louise Parker never attempted to get away as the northbound train bore down on them near downtown Athens on Monday.
West describes the victims as a couple.
He says toxicology tests will be performed to determine whether drugs or alcohol might have been involved, but there was no indication that either person wanted to harm themselves.
