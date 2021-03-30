1 dead in house fire near Montgomery/Pike county line

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office have opened an investigation after a fatal fire near the Montgomery/Pike county line.
The blaze happened Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Pike County Road 7703, located in the Old Salem community.
The Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze and requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a possible entrapment.
On Tuesday, the state fire marshal’s office confirmed one person was dead but said the official cause of death was still pending results of an autopsy. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.