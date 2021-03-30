FBI arrests Alabama garage owner in Capitol insurrection

Alabama resident Russell Alford was arrested by the FBI and charged with taking part in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots. (Source: WVTM)
By Associated Press | March 30, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 12:33 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama garage owner has been arrested on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Court records show 60-year-old Russell Dean Alford of Hokes Bluff was freed on $5,500 bond after an initial court appearance on Monday.

He was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct an unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Records show Alford was arrested after showing FBI agents photos and video he took while inside the building.

A public defender who was appointed to represent Alford declined comment.

