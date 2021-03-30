Man identified after fatal Montgomery County pond incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died after falling into a pond Monday.
McKenzie Walters, 40, of Ramer, died after apparently falling into a pond with a horse he was riding. The horse came out of the water but Walters did not.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. off Gibson Hills Drive.
The sheriff’s office said Walters was found about 90 minutes after he went into the water. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A death investigation is underway, though foul play is not suspected. Walters’ exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.
