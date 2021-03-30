Man indicted in 2020 death of infant in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has indicted a man charged in a Prattville infant’s death, court records show.
According to court records, Christopher Lamar Hundley faces a manslaughter charge following an indictment by a grand jury in March.
Hundley was initially charged with murder, but the case was bound over to a grand jury.
Hundley is accused of assaulting his pregnant wife which resulted in her going into labor and the infant’s death, Prattville police previously said.
Hundley was released on bond but later had his bond revoked after being arrested in a separate incident.
A first appearance is scheduled to take place on April 19.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.