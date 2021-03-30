Montgomery man faces multiple child sex crimes in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has arrested and charged a Montgomery man as part of an ongoing sexual assault and online child sexual solicitation investigation.
Police took Hoejin Kim, 29, into custody around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Charges against him include two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of electronic solicitation of a child, and three counts of travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
Court documents regarding the man’s case were not immediately available for review.
Kim was transported to the Autauga County Metro Jail where he’s being held on bonds totaling $330,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.