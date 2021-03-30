Montgomery murder suspect sought by police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking the public for help finding a fugitive who recently escaped police custody.
Mark Anthony Robinson was the focus of a traffic stop by Montgomery police officers on March 17, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Police found narcotics during the stop and put the suspect under arrest. Somehow, he managed to escape.
In addition to being wanted for trafficking in narcotics, Robinson is also being sought for escape and for failure to appear on the original charge or murder.
Robinson and a second suspect were indicted on capital murder charges in October for the 2018 homicide of Damion Clarke.
Robinson, 33, is 5′07″ an weighs approximately 160lbs.
Anyone with information on Robinson’s location is asked to call the US Marshal Service or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.