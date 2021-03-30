Montgomery’s whitewater construction project to hold workshops for contractors

“There’s only two of them built in the US, one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and one in Oklahoma City. So generally, we find when we go out to bid projects like this, the general public, including the contracting world, doesn’t really know a lot about the project. So what we try to do is get everyone together before we bid it,” Gustin explained. “Most people might think it’s a waterpark. It’s not. It’s a whitewater park. There’s certain traditional components that go into this project. But there’s certainly some specialty items as well. So we’d like to highlight that.”