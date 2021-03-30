UPDATE: Smiths Station man charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead and another is behind bars after a stabbing in Phenix City.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodland Dr. in reference to a stabbing at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Police found a man who had been stabbed several times and was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.
Another man on the scene, later identified as 20-year-old Payton Wiggins of Smiths Station, was taken in for questioning as a person of interest and later charged with murder.
Wiggins is currently being held in the Russell County Jail while he awaits a bond hearing.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of his next of kin.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact investigators at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2841.
