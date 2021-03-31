Ala. bill to improve public records access passes committee

“We’ve been at this effort for the last three years. I feel like we’ve made some progress today, with the favorable vote for the amended SB165 Open Records Act in the Senate Judiciary Committee. There are a lot of stakeholders on both sides of this issue, namely the record keepers and the people of Alabama to whom the records belong. We know it won’t be an easy task to bring about this much needed change to Alabama’s Open Records law, but it is something we must do. It’s only right. We are counting on all the interested parties to come to the table with the same goal in mind and that is improving access to the records that belong to the people. We are especially appreciative of Senator Orr’s work on this issue and appreciative of the committee chairman and committee members,” Tinsley said in a statement.