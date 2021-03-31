Auburn University to shorten suspension for its fishing team

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University officials say they will reinstate the school’s bass fishing team this spring over allegations that it repeatedly violated COVID-19 policies.
The school had initially suspended the team for the entire year, but agreed to the shorter punishment after a meeting that involved school administrators and team members.
School officials said in a memo that the team violated the travel and events policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021.
Al.com reports that the team will now be able to return to competition on April 22, 2021.
Auburn’s team is one of the country’s top-ranked programs.
