Court filings: Sex crime suspect used Line app to communicate with victim

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents have revealed new details in the case against Hoejin Kim.
Kim, 29, is facing charges of second-degree rape, electronic solicitation of a child and travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
According to court filings, he’s accused of traveling to Prattville earlier this month to have sex with a 14-year-old.
Investigators say he used the messenger app Line to communicate with the victim.
Kim is currently in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $330,000.
