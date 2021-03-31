Court filings: Sex crime suspect used Line app to communicate with victim

Montgomery resident Hoejin Kim has been charged with multiple child sex crimes in Prattville. (Source: Autauga County Metro Jail)
By WSFA Staff | March 31, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:38 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents have revealed new details in the case against Hoejin Kim.

Kim, 29, is facing charges of second-degree rape, electronic solicitation of a child and travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

According to court filings, he’s accused of traveling to Prattville earlier this month to have sex with a 14-year-old.

Investigators say he used the messenger app Line to communicate with the victim.

Kim is currently in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $330,000.

