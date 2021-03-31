COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics continue in rural Alabama

UNION SPINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard set up mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Bullock and Choctaw counties on Wednesday with the aim of reaching more eligible residents in rural communities.
People eligible to get the vaccines include those in Phases 1a, 1b, and the newest Phase 1c, which includes all people age 55 and older, people ages 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Union Springs officials said, as of 10 a.m., wait times are slim. They asked that people who plan to get a vaccine come early to avoid any severe weather expected later in the day.
“I’m encouraging citizens from every county that has a mass vaccination coming through please just go ahead get vaccinated,” Bullock Count EMA Director Ray Scott said. “You get vaccinated, the quicker we can get things back to normal.”
So far, county officials say they have not had the large community response they saw during the first clinics. Many are struggling to use the allotted number of vaccines available to them.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said some people are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. District health officer Dr. Karen Landers said many still have questions that they want answered.
“Some of it just relates to questions about underlying medication and underlying allergy history,” Landers explained. “Some just relate to the speed to when the vaccine was developed.”
ADPH asks individuals to take advantage of the vaccination opportunities that are available.
“I encourage any citizen questioning it to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Scott added. “I’ve had both of my vaccinations, and everything has went well with me.”
Thursday, the national guard will set up clinics in Macon and Marengo counties following by Russell and Wilcox counties on Friday.
No appointments are needed to receive a vaccine at the national guard sites.
