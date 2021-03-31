Former police officer pleads guilty to reduced charge in death of estranged wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason McIntosh, who is accused of killing his estranged wife Megan Louise Montgomery, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder Wednesday, March 31.
McIntosh was indicted on capital murder on March 12, 2021.
As part of the plea agreement the murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years. The judge approved the agreement Wednesday. McIntosh waived his right to appeal.
“Megan began dying on their first date,” said the tearful mother of Megan Montgomery who addressed the court after the guilty plea.
Susann Montgomery-Clark said, “On her birthday I won’t be sitting (with her) in the kitchen with a cake and candles, but at her grave.”
Megan’s sister said, “The day my sister died a part of me died. It left a hole that can never be filled.” Meredith Montgomery said, “She was brainwashed, manipulated and abused, and now she is dead.”
Megan Montgomery was found shot to death in December of 2019 in a parking lot in Mountain Brook.
Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said Megan was shot at least once in the back and at least once in the head.
“She had a kind big heart.” Susann Montgomery-Clark said her daughter, Megan, loved animals, people, writing and fundraising for causes close to her heart.
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr released the following statement after McIntosh’s guilty plea.
McIntosh’s attorney Tommy Spina released this statement:
“Jason has admitted his guilt publicly and has acknowledged his actions resulting in the death of Megan, as he has since day one privately . He deeply regrets what he did and the pain he has inflicted onto so many people. He has accepted his punishment for those actions. Today is the conclusion of this case, but the emotional damage to others left in the wake of this exceptionally flawed relationship will last forever. I would concur with the comments made by Megan’s family in court. Domestic violence is real and it takes place in all segments of society daily. If you are aware of a friend, acquaintance, relative or co-worker or even a complete stranger who is in an abusive relationship, whether physical or emotional, you need to get proactive and try and do what you can to break the cycle of abuse before it ends like it did in this instance. Do not just sit back and watch, judge and later wish you had acted. It does not have to end this way, there are ways out. Be aware.”
Megan’s mother and stepfather Rod Clark have established a charitable fund to fulfill Megan’s calling to share her experience with domestic violence so other women could completely avoid the horror that she faced.
According to her family, a few weeks before she died, she wrote “I want to show them the warning signs, why it is so hard to get out, to help them with the legal system, to help them leave sooner. I started writing my book in the hospital and I used it as therapy. I never envisioned it coming to fruition until now. I’m finishing my book and I’m embarking on my new calling to help other girls and other victims.”
Megan was murdered at the age of 31, before she could accomplish her goal, by her estranged husband just 3 months after she left him.
“We know that nothing we do will ever bring our beloved Megan back, but what we can do is try to make good come out of evil by doing what Megan wanted,” said Susann Montgomery Clark. “This is her legacy, to use her experience to help other young women.”
Knowing that people aged 18-24 are the most at risk for experiencing relationship violence, The Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham will provide grants to area nonprofits to educate students about healthy versus toxic relationships.
“We want this fund to help adolescents and young adults identify early warning signs, so they don’t fall victim to the subtle grooming methods for abuse,” said Rod Clark. “We want to stop domestic violence before it begins.”
For more information or to make a donation visit http://www.cfbham.org/megans-fund/.
