Former police officer pleads guilty to reduced charge in death of estranged wife

“Jason has admitted his guilt publicly and has acknowledged his actions resulting in the death of Megan﻿, as he has since day one privately . He deeply regrets what he did and the pain he has inflicted onto so many people. He has accepted his punishment for those actions. Today is the conclusion of this case, but the emotional damage to others left in the wake of this exceptionally flawed relationship will last forever. I would concur with the comments made by Megan’s family in court. Domestic violence is real and it takes place in all segments of society daily. If you are aware of a friend, acquaintance, relative or co-worker or even a complete stranger who is in an abusive relationship, whether physical or emotional, you need to get proactive and try and do what you can to break the cycle of abuse before it ends like it did in this instance. Do not just sit back and watch, judge and later wish you had acted. It does not have to end this way, there are ways out. Be aware.”