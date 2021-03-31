Lake Martin economy unaffected by COVID-19

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 hammered some parts of the country economically but strangely did not affect Lake Martin’s economy, which includes Alexander City and Dadeville.
If COVID-19 had any designs to plunge the economy around Lake Martin into chaos, it backfired. For nine straight months, Alex City collected a minimum of $1 million per month in sales tax revenues. It’s a similar story in Dadeville. The city saw a combined total of nearly $1.5 million during the same time frame.
“COVID actually was a shot in the arm for us,” said Lake Martin Area Economic Development Executive Director Chad Odom.
Odom says it’s no secret what happened and why.
“People who would come for a few days ended up staying here months, and so you kind of get this long-term effect pf people kind of endearing themselves to the lake, kids maybe staying a whole summer here,” said Odom.
Looking ahead, it appears some sense of normalcy is returning. The chambers in both cities say they’re starting to see people schedule meetings and events. And just this week Russell Lands announced plans to build a new golf course, the centerpiece for the newest luxury residential development called The Heritage located east of Highway 63 North, dead center on Lake Martin.
“And that will be complete with, I think, 250 homesites, a lake marina, a lake club, tennis court,” said Odom.
COVID-19 or not, Lake Martin’s economy chugs along far better than anyone really expected just a few months ago.
Russell Lands say work on the new 18-hole golf course at the The Heritage is expected to begin in earnest in mid-April.
