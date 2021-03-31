Longtime Trinity Presbyterian baseball coach Ken Whittle announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ken Whittle is the only head baseball coach Trinity Presbyterian has ever known.
After 43 years at the school, the coaching legend has decided to call it a career
Whittle will retire at the end of the school year.
The Wildcat legend was hired at Trinity in 1978 and went on to help start the baseball program in 1981.
Since that time, Whittle has led the Wildcats to six state championships and well over 750 wins.
Trinity won the AHSAA state championship in 1985,1996, 2000, 2012, 2013 and 2015 under Whittle.
Up until COVID-19 ended the 2020 high school baseball season early, Trinity made the playoffs for 29 consecutive years.
Whittle is in the AHSAA Hall of Fame and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
