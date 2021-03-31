Man charged in 4 separate Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing several felony charges after multiple Montgomery robberies, according to police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says Edward Coleman, 49, is charged with four counts of robbery first degree.
Saba Coleman says the robberies happened on Saturday and the week before on March 20.
Court records show that three robberies happened on March 20 in the 3300 block of Mobile Highway. During the robberies, the suspect was armed with a handgun.
A fourth robbery happened in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard, Saba Coleman added.
An arrest affidavit indicated the victim was hit multiple times with a metal pipe and thrown to the ground.
Edward Coleman was identified as a suspect in all four robberies and was taken into custody on Saturday and charged.
