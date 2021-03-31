Montgomery corrections officer faces assault charges in Georgia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A corrections officer with the Montgomery Municipal Jail, previously charged with domestic violence and child abuse, is facing new charges in Georgia.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Caleb Provitt, 24, is facing felony assault charges in DeKalb County, Georgia.
Coleman says MPD began investigating the incident after being notified of the charges.
Following his latest arrest, Coleman says Provitt was placed on administrative leave. She said Provitt was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a hold for DeKalb County.
Previously, Montgomery police said Provitt was charged with domestic violence and child abuse after an incident in February 2020.
While the child abuse charge was dismissed, the domestic violence charge has been bound over to a grand jury.
Coleman said Provitt joined the Montgomery Police Department in 2019.
