Perry County residents continue to clean up after storm

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many in Alabama are still picking up the pieces following last week’s storms.
The tornados, some of them as strong as EF3s, claimed five lives.
One of the hardest hit areas in west Alabama was in Perry County.
“This is first time in my lifetime it had come through here,” storm survivor James Fisher said.
Fisher and his family immediately went to their storm shelter for protection, but even while inside they felt the impact of the storm.
“And you can see that steal door. That wind was trying to pull it off,” Fisher said.
Thankfully they were able to make it out safely but what they saw was an unpleasant picture. Scatters of debris and little was left of their family home.
In all, 13 homes in Perry County were destroyed. Twelve were left with significant damage along with three churches.
“Damage estimated is probably close to the millions when you think of what people have lost,” Perry County EMA Director DeAndrae Kimborough said.
Many in Perry County say they’re committed to rebuilding, and the community working together and the help from other areas in the state will help speed up that process.
“We’ve had so many volunteers come and giving clothes and food and money and pastors, churches calling us,” storm survivor Jacob Bishop said.
Residents say the support from other communities and organizations gives them hope in the midst of tragedy.
“After all this is over it’s going to be a great story and great testimony of the grace of God,” Bishop said.
If you would like to donate you can contact the Perry County EMA office at 334-683-2236.
