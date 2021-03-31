Phenix City stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man stabbed and killed in Phenix City Tuesday has now been identified, according to Russell Co. Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.
Thomas B. Hand was found stabbed several times in the 100 block of Woodland Dr. at approximately 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
20-year-old Payton Wiggins of Smiths Station was detained as a person of interest on the scene and later charged with Hand’s murder. There is no word at this time on the connection between Wiggins and Hand.
Wiggins is currently being held in the Russell County Jail as he awaits a bond hearing.
The investigation into Hand’s death is ongoing.
