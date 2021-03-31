Power outages reported in central Alabama after Wednesday’s storms

Power outages are being reported in central Alabama as a result of storms Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCBD)
March 31, 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are being reported in central Alabama as a result of storms Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Jordan said 2,100 customers are without service.

The majority of those are in the following areas:

  • Montgomery- 1,500 customers
  • Autauga County- 285 customers
  • Butler County- 130 customers
  • Dallas County- 100 customers

Crews are working to restore service as it is safe to do so, Jordan said.

