Power outages reported in central Alabama after Wednesday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are being reported in central Alabama as a result of storms Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Jordan said 2,100 customers are without service.
The majority of those are in the following areas:
- Montgomery- 1,500 customers
- Autauga County- 285 customers
- Butler County- 130 customers
- Dallas County- 100 customers
Crews are working to restore service as it is safe to do so, Jordan said.
