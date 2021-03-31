Severe t-storms today followed by blast of winter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of March and beginning of April will differ substantially here in Central Alabama. We will go from rainy and stormy with highs in the 80s to dry, sunny and cold in the matter of 24 hours.
That abrupt change our weather will come courtesy of a potent cold front set to push through the state this afternoon and evening. That front will have the ingredients necessary to produce not only a line of thunderstorms, but some strong to severe thunderstorms as well.
Today will start with a small chance of showers north of U.S. 80, but most of us will be dry during the morning hours as temperatures warm quickly into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 1 p.m. -- possibly a few mid-80s southeast of Montgomery.
Then the front will barrel into the region from the northwest, bringing a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms with it. We will have enough energy, warmth, moisture, and lift to support strong to severe wind gusts of 50-60 mph, hail to 1″ in diameter and a tornado or two along the line.
The line of storms will move into our northwest counties around 1-2 p.m. and clear our southeastern zones by 8 p.m. this evening. Outside of the storms, it will be breezy for everyone with wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected on and off throughout the day.
Once the cold front and initial wave of heavy rain and storms arrives in your location, expect temps to fall a solid 10-15° in the matter of a few hours. A few showers will remain possible behind the main line into the evening, but all rain ends by 10-11 p.m.. Colder air will continue pouring in during the evening and overnight hours, with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s by tomorrow morning.
Gusty winds will make it feel even colder in the low 30s. Brrr! File that directly in the highly unusual folder for early April in Central Alabama!
But it gets even colder than that with high pressure, clear skies and calm winds. Lows will fall to 33° Friday morning and 35° Saturday morning. That will result in widespread frost and perhaps a freeze in spots Friday and scattered frost Saturday.
The afternoons will be cool with ample sunshine, calm winds and highs around 57° on Thursday and 62° on Friday. Temps will moderate for Easter weekend as we start to see southerly flow return to Alabama.
Look for upper 60s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mid-70s under mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday! Upper 70s and lower 80s are then set to return heading into the first full week of April with plentiful sunshine hanging tough!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.