Severe thunderstorms today followed by shot of winter cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of March and beginning of April will differ substantially here in Central Alabama. We will go from rainy and stormy with highs in the 80s to dry, sunny and cold in the matter of 24 hours.
That abrupt change our weather will come courtesy of a potent cold front pushing southward across the state currently. A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms is active along the front, and that line will continue pushing in our direction.
Once the line arrives from the north this afternoon, a good portion of us will be in the 80s with plenty of moisture and energy, in addition to sufficient wind shear in place. The result will be a healthy line of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Not everyone will get severe weather, but the potential is very much there for some severe wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, hail to 1″ in diameter and a tornado or two along the line.
The main line of storms with the severe threat will move into our far northwest zones (Perry, Chilton, Coosa) around 12 p.m. and clear our southeastern zones by 7 p.m.. Outside of the storms, it will be breezy for everyone with wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected on and off.
Once the cold front and initial wave of heavy rain and storms arrives in your location, expect temps to fall a solid 10-15° in the matter of a few hours. Areas of rain will remain possible behind the main line of storms through the evening, but all rain ends by 10 p.m..
Colder air will continue pouring in during the evening and overnight hours, with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s by tomorrow morning.
Gusty winds will make it feel even colder in the low 30s. Brrr! File that directly in the highly unusual folder for early April in Central Alabama!
But it gets even colder than that with high pressure, clear skies and calm winds. Lows will fall to 33° Friday morning and 35° Saturday morning. That will result in widespread frost and perhaps a freeze in spots Friday and scattered frost Saturday.
The afternoons will be cool with ample sunshine, calm winds and highs around 57° on Thursday and 62° on Friday. Temps will moderate for Easter weekend as we start to see southerly flow return to Alabama.
Look for upper 60s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mid-70s under mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday! Upper 70s and lower 80s are then set to return heading into the first full week of April with plentiful sunshine hanging tough!
