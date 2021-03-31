Texas man pleads guilty to working with Montgomery doctor to illegally distribute oxycodone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a Montgomery doctor to illegally distribute oxycodone.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Sandra Stewart said Deandre Varnel Gross, 36, of Converse, Texas, appeared in federal court Tuesday. During his plea hearing, he admitted to working with Dr. D’Livro Beauchamp to unlawfully distribute oxycodone.
According to court documents, Gross and Beauchamp agreed that Gross would pay Beauchamp for medications containing oxycodone, despite there being no medical reason to do so.
Beauchamp, who was working at Obelisk Healthcare at the time, wrote monthly prescriptions for 90 tablets containing 30-milligrams of oxycodone hydrochloride.
After Gross got the prescriptions, he would get them filled at a Montgomery-area pharmacy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Gross would then pay Beauchamp a portion of the money he received from selling the illegally obtained drugs.
Gross also admitted to recruiting others to participate in the scheme.
Gross acknowledge that the scheme operated as early as 2014 through early 2020.
Gross’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 1. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
In October, Beauchamp pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully distribute oxycodone. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 25.
