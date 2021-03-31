Tracking strong thunderstorms today, much colder air by tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of March and beginning of April will differ substantially here in Central Alabama. We will go from rainy and stormy with highs in the 80s to dry, sunny and cold in the matter of 24 hours... that abrupt change our weather will come courtesy of a potent cold front pushing southward across the state currently. A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms is active along the front, and that line will continue pushing in our direction.