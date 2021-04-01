Alert issued for 2 children missing from Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for two children missing from Mobile County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
According to ALEA, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Annelise Caballero, 1, and Kevin Caballero, 2. Annelise has brown hair and brown eyes, and Kevin has blond hair and blue eyes.
They two were last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in Irvington, Alabama. ALEA says they may be traveling with James Carl Caballero in a gray Hyundai.
If you have any information regarding Annelise and Kevin Caballero’s whereabouts, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.