Answers sought in yearslong Elmore County missing persons case

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly four years since a mother and son from Elmore County disappeared without a trace.
Susan Osborne, 42, and Evan Chartrand, 14, went missing in late May 2017 but were not officially reported missing until July 29, 2017, after family from out of state became concerned.
“Her mother reported her missing and said that it was extremely unusual that she had not heard from her, you know, in this extended period of time,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson.
It’s unclear where the two were last seen, but at the time of their disappearance they were living at 60 Waterview Dr. in Wetumpka with Susan’s husband.
Robinson said shortly after they vanished, investigators found that some remodeling had been done to the home and burn piles were found on the property.
“After the time when they were reported missing there were renovations done to the house,” Robinson said. “Whether it be flooring or paint and that type of thing.”
Robinson also said, “I do believe there was some evidence of burn piles and things like that around on the property.”
Also, both Osborne’s and Evan’s belongings had been removed from the house.
“Whether those things were taken with them or were removed after they went missing is a question we may never know the answer to,” Robinson said.
People of interest have been identified in relation to their disappearance, Robinson said, but so far no one has been charged.
“It has stalled out recently,” Robinson said. “We don’t really have any new information, but we are still looking.”
The yearslong search for missing Elmore County woman Starr Mulder, 52, who had been missing since 2016 came to an end last week with the positive identification of her remains and the arrest of a suspect.
Robinson said this gives them hope in finding Osborne and Evan.
“It does renew your hope that good things can happen even after time passes,” Robinson said.
“Twenty, 30 years ago, this might go unsolved forever, but now there is hope that with the technology, with DNA, that we might actually catch who did it,” he went on to say.
For sister-in-law and aunt Melissa Canfield, justice could not come soon enough.
“I’m hoping for answers. I’m hoping for justice, and I’m hoping to find them,” Canfield said. “At this point I know they’re not with us anymore and I would love to be able to find them and lay them to rest in peace and have some closure to know that they’re not thrown out like a piece of garbage because they meant way more than that to all of us.”
Canfield urges people in the community to come forward with any information that could help in this case.
“It could be the tiniest thing in the world that they think is so unimportant that could be the only thing we need,” Canfield said.
“Nobody has given up on this case,” Robinson said. “So anybody that knows or think you know something, just call us.”
If you have any information that could help in this case, contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5441 or the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office at 334-514-3116.
The Elmore County Secret Witness line is 334-567-5227. Again, callers can remain anonymous. Callers can also contact CrimeStoppers’ anonymous tip line at 334-215-STOP.
