Arrest made in 1 of 2 unrelated Wednesday Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in one of two unrelated shootings that happened around the same time late Wednesday evening.
Joyden Woods, 29, was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence - second-degree assault.
Investigators said Woods was arrested following a shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in downtown Montgomery.
A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, though it’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the building.
Woods was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
