Arrest made in 1 of 2 unrelated Wednesday Montgomery shootings
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street on March 31, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:36 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in one of two unrelated shootings that happened around the same time late Wednesday evening.

Joyden Woods, 29, was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence - second-degree assault.

Investigators said Woods was arrested following a shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in downtown Montgomery.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, though it’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

Woods was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

