1 arrested after bullet hits vehicle occupant in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery Police Department took Arthur Moore, 29, into custody and charged him with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Orlando Drive. That’s just off Lower Wetumpka Road.
According to court documents, Moore allegedly shot into the window of an SUV, hitting an occupant in the lower back. A motive for the shooting was not clear.
Moore is being held on a $45,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
