Authorities searching for missing woman in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Officials say 49-year-old Stacy Parrott Lane was last seen Saturday at 2 p.m. possibly wearing gray sweatpants, a gray jacket, crocs and a black hat with colored flowers on the top. She was walking south on Highway 49 in the direction of Dadeville.
Officials say Lane may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Anyone with information on Lane’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at at (256) 825-4264 or call 911.
