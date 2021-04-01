Baptist Health opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health will be opening two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery and Prattville.
Baptist Health officials said they have administered nearly 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The Montgomery clinic, located at 3989 Eastern Blvd., is set to open Monday. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Prattville clinic is set to open Tuesday. It will be located in Prattville Medical Park at 635 McQueen Smith Rd.-Suite D.
The clinic will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments will be required for both clinics and vaccines will only be given to those who are eligible. Those eligible can schedule an appointment online.
Those who do not have internet access and are unable to register online can call 334-747-2822. According to Baptist Health, the phone number is voicemail only and calls will be returned by a vaccine advocate.
All attendees must wear a mask, regardless of state requirements.
There are reminders for those getting the vaccine:
· Bring a photo ID.
· Wear a short-sleeved shirt.
· There is no cost nor is insurance required to receive a vaccine.
· If you have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your vaccine card.
Alabama is currently in Phase 1C of the vaccine rollout. Over 1.7 million doses have been administered. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 652, 243 people have been fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.