At 14, Birmingham teenager is set to tee it up at Augusta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s good and bad news when it comes to the golf story of 14-year-old Jackson Skinner of Birmingham, AL. The good news is he qualified to play at Augusta National Golf Club in the national finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt Event. The bad news is that he would have to wait for more than a year to finally get his shot.
“I was so excited and my family was pumped,” said Skinner, who was 12 at the time. “But less than a month before the finals the Coronavirus pandemic shut everything down and postponed the event. Then it was re-scheduled for November, but it was delayed again. However in 2021 it is on and I am ready for my shot.”
Skinner is now in the eighth grade, along with his twin sister Maggie, who also picked up the game of golf at an early age through the encouragement of their dad. Jackson still plays of course, Maggie is now relegated to the gallery as a fan of her brother.
Skinner talked to WBRC FOX6 about his excitement about heading to Augusta, his love of golf, his favorite golfers, which happen to be Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, along with his life as a twin. Oh, and Maggie joined in on the fun about 1:35 into our interview.
The 2021 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals will take place on April 4, 2021 – the eve of the Masters Tournament, and will be broadcasted live on the Golf Channel.
