Consumer Reports: Deals on April home products

First up, grills. April is the first time of the year that you’ll start to see sales on them. A major reason is that retailers have a backstock of older models they need to get rid of to make room for the newer ones, so they discount them. Consumer Reports found the Dyna-Glo barrel-style charcoal grill for $223 at Walmart and on Wayfair. In its tests, this grill scored well in cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning.