Consumer Reports: Deals on April home products

(CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s the beginning of spring! As warm weather returns, it’s probably time to gear up with some new products for your home. The experts at Consumer Reports reveal some great April deals on those that stood out in their tests.
First up, grills. April is the first time of the year that you’ll start to see sales on them. A major reason is that retailers have a backstock of older models they need to get rid of to make room for the newer ones, so they discount them. Consumer Reports found the Dyna-Glo barrel-style charcoal grill for $223 at Walmart and on Wayfair. In its tests, this grill scored well in cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning.
Another April favorite on sale, lawnmowers and leafblowers. One deal that stands out is the Ego battery-powered mower for $500 at Lowe’s. The Ego battery-powered handheld leaf blower is available for $160 on Amazon and at Lowe’s.
While you plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t forget about spring cleaning indoors. Consumer Reports found the Shark Rotator bagless upright vacuum for $250 on Amazon.
Finally, remember to keep up your curb appeal this month with a string trimmer. The Snapper battery-powered model is $241 on Amazon and at Home Depot.
Consumer Reports says these deals should last for at least a week. Have a great month with your brand-new gear!
