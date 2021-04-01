Crash causes delays on Highway 80 near Brewer Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery has caused delays and closed all eastbound lanes.
According to the Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened in the 4200 block of Highway 80 near Brewer Road. Two vehicles were involved.
Coleman says one of the drivers was seriously injured but those injuries are not life-threatening.
Details about the crash or if anyone was injured are not known.
Police are asking motorists to use an alternate route until the scene has been cleared.
