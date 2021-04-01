Driver charged with murder in deadly Greenville wreck

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville police have charged a man with murder following a deadly vehicle crash last month.
The wreck happened on March 10 on Fort Dale Road. Chief Justin Lovvorn says Cedrick Powell attempted to pass a car in a no-passing zone and hit a car head on, killing the other driver.
Lovvorn says Powell had alcohol and other controlled substances in his system at the time.
Powell is now charged with murder.
“I just hope this will send a message that if you do something that shows indifference to human life, and you end up causing a wreck like this, or God forbid a death of another person, we’re going to pursue the maximum punishment possible for that. And that’s called me this murder charge,” Lovvorn said.
The chief said Powell has a pretty extensive traffic violation history.
