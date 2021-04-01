Freedom Rides Museum opens student art exhibit for 60th anniversary celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Freedom Rides Museum opens a new art exhibit Thursday to continue its year-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of the 1961 Freedom Rides.
23 artworks explore the people, places, ideas, and legacies of the Freedom Rides as interpreted by young artists. All of the pieces were created by students at Montgomery’s Booker T. Washington Magnet High School.
“The theme for the 60th anniversary is ‘Passing the Torch.’ The BTW students’ artworks demonstrate that they are ready to carry forward the legacy of the Freedom Riders,” said Dorothy Walker, Site Director of the Freedom Rides Museum.
All of the pieces were judged, and the top three artworks will be on view in Montgomery’s Freedom Rides Museum, a historic property of the Alabama Historical Commission, until May 31. Finalists included: Changes, Ariel Steele (10th Grade); Bluebird, Ashley Luna Mendez (11th Grade); and James Leonard, Jr, Daniel Vallejo (9th Grade).
The Freedom Rides Museum will feature the entire exhibit on Instagram.
