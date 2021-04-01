Guest Editorial: There is good news!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is no greater love story, that has ever been told. About one that decided to give up His own.
He was hurt because He helped and whipped because of His will but endured even still.
God loved you so much that He gave and He who was given was willing to die on a cross, just for us who were and are lost.
This past year has brought many tears but there’s good news; early He rose from the grave to show us all. No matter how damaging, dark, or dismissal moments can be, you can make it through them all!
He arose and we can too!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.