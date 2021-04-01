Gun fired inside Selma High School, 2 arrested

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two minors are in custody and facing multiple charges after a gun was fired at a Selma school Thursday afternoon.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the incident happened around 1 p.m. inside Selma High School.
Jackson said a fight broke out between students and before it was over, someone pulled a gun and fired one round. The suspects then fled the scene but were later arrested at an apartment complex near the school campus.
There were no critical injuries, according to the DA, who released video of the situation to WSFA 12 News.
While they have not been identified by name, the district attorney said the suspects, ages 15 and 17, will be in court before Dallas County District Judge Bob Armstrong on Friday morning.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Selma Police Department but has not heard back.
