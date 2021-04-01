Know the warning signs of domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case involving Megan Montgomery in Mountain Brook is once again shining a light on domestic violence.
Anyone can be impacted by domestic violence. The YWCA of Central Alabama works closely with domestic violence survivors and says it’s important to recognize the warning signs. Those signs include a partner trying to establish or gain control, telling you that you never do anything right and insulting, demeaning or shaming you, especially in front of others.
Catherine Alexander-Wright with the YWCA tells us many times, victims will leave a relationship only to return to it later; making it part of a vicious cycle. If you are going through something like this or other domestic violence situations, just know there is help.
“Addressing domestic violence requires a systemic approach. So we can provide information, resources. We can provide advocacy, counseling, and confidential shelter,” Catherine Alexander-Wright with the YWCA said.
Wright says it’s never the survivors fault and that if someone tells you they’re going through something, believe them.
We’re told calls to the crisis hotline during the pandemic have increased.
Even if you can’t get out of a relationship, for safety or financial reasons, Wright says you can still reach out to them for help.
“Knowing that survivors have a voice and knowing they can have somebody who can listen to them and to be able to help them figure out their options even if they are not in a place where they are physically safe enough or emotionally ready to leave that situation,” Wright said.
If you need help, call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 205-322-4878 (HURT).
If you can’t call, you should text LOVEIS to 22522 which is a service of the National Domestic Violence hotline.
For more information on domestic violence resources, visit https://www.ywcabham.org/domestic-violence-services-and-programs
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.