Lee Co. man sentenced to 65 years in prison for trying to kill girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty last month of trying to kill his estranged girlfriend in 2018.
Charles Waltman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for domestic violence strangulation/suffocation and 20 years for kidnapping. His sentences will be served concurrently, which means all three will be served at the same time.
The woman was able to escape and ran to a nearby Waffle House shouting for someone to call 911. She locked herself in the bathroom and two waitresses called 911. Auburn police found her bleeding on the bathroom floor.
Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere noted that Waltman does not have any prior felony convictions.
