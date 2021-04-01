Meet Troy’s home run machine Logan Cerny

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re talking about Troy baseball, you’re bound to hear about centerfielder Logan Cerny. The sophomore has earned back-to-back Sun Belt Player of the Week awards, and can’t stop hitting home runs.
“I’ve never had a player homer in his first at-bat three straight games. I’ve never had a player that’s homered in his first two at-bats two straight games, and Logan’s done that already this year,” said Troy manager Mark Smartt. “Those are rare things.”
Cerny moved up to number two in the batting order a few weeks ago; a lineup change that has been beneficial to the Trojans. Since then, he’s logged a .545 AVG, two doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 RBIs, 12 runs and a 1.409 slugging percentage.
“Everyone definitely wants to get up, but I definitely take pride in the two-hole,” said Cerny about his hot batting. “I try, you know, get up, get my teammates up, get that hit that we need to, you know, spark stuff up, and I feel like I’ve definitely done that.”
“Since we shifted our lineup around and he went to the second spot in our lineup, it’s changed our offensive form. It’s a better lineup and part of that is his production is really taking off,” added Smartt.
Cerny isn’t kidding though when he says it’s become second nature to make contact at the plate. Just last week, he cranked out three home runs, scoring eight times and knocking in seven RBI’s. The sophomore also logged three multi-hit games, slugged 1.200 on the week, and batted at .467 batting average.
He also ranks third nationally for home runs this season at 10.
But Cerny’s success isn’t by chance.
“I spent a lot of time in the offseason to get things back to normal. I had surgery last year right after we got shut down so it’s been going good and I’ve been feeling 100 percent again,” he said. “I feel good every time. There’s definitely luck in the sport, but to continue to do it, it starts to become a little bit more consistent rather than luck.”
His coach agrees, and it’s not just his batting that has helped Troy in clutch scenarios.
“Typically, when a guy has an explosive week, the next week he’ll come back to normal – whatever that is,” said Smartt. “Well, Logan’s done it consistently now, two weeks in a row. But more importantly, he’s playing great defense, he’s stealing bases – he’s not just hitting the ball out of the ballpark. He’s doing many other things to help our team win.”
And thanks to Cerny, it seems all the Trojans are now eager to contribute at the plate.
“The best thing about this run of late: Logan has been the featured player, but as he’s done well, there’s many others who have performed exceptionally well that are kind of getting overshadowed by Logan’s great performance and had he not done all his things, maybe one or two of those guys could have been a player of the week,” said Smartt. “So, it’s made our team better.”
Since the season started, Cerny has earned three Player of the Week awards. His home run streak will be put to the test this week as Troy travels to Mobile for a three-game series with rival South Alabama. First pitch is Thursday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.