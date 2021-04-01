Montgomery house destroyed in fire Wednesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire officials are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a house in Montgomery Wednesday night.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s Lt. J. C. Selman, firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of Rosemont Drive around 8 p.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the attic of the home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the structure was extensively damaged. Selman said the home appears to be a complete loss.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, Selman added, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
