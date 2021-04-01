Renovation underway of Martin Theatre in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A well known landmark in Eufaula is getting a facelift.
Renovations are now underway for Martin Theatre that’s located downtown.
According to officials with Main Street Eufaula, the theatre has been vacant for several decades. Now that the space has been donated to the city, officials are hoping to turn it into an event space or weddings, concerts, and more.
Ann Spars, the director of Main Street Eufaula, said the whole community looks forward to having the upgraded theatre.
“Everybody is very excited, especially the people that remember that place as a child,” said Sparks. “What I’m most excited about is that an empty building will be renovated and it won’t be an eyesore anymore, especially now that the Bluff City Inn is going to be rehabbed. That will be a bright spot in Eufaula.”
There is no word yet on when the renovation will be complete.
