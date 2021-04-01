2 shot in separate incidents in Montgomery Wednesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around the same time Wednesday night.
Capt. Saba Coleman said both happened at about 8 p.m.
WSFA 12 News crews found one scene at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on Tallapoosa Street. Coleman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She did not say if this happened inside or outside the hotel.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
City officials say initial reports indicate it involved a couple engaged in a domestic violence situation.
The other shooting was in the 800 block of George B Edmondson Drive, about three miles away from the hotel. Coleman said that victim, also an adult male, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was also taken to a hospital.
Coleman said both shootings were isolated incidents.
No other details or suspect information was released in either case.
