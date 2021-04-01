2 shot in separate incidents in Montgomery Wednesday night

By Jonathan Grass | March 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around the same time Wednesday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said both happened at about 8 p.m.

WSFA 12 News crews found one scene at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on Tallapoosa Street. Coleman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She did not say if this happened inside or outside the hotel.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

City officials say initial reports indicate it involved a couple engaged in a domestic violence situation.

The other shooting was in the 800 block of George B Edmondson Drive, about three miles away from the hotel. Coleman said that victim, also an adult male, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was also taken to a hospital.

Coleman said both shootings were isolated incidents.

No other details or suspect information was released in either case.

