Shot of winter cold with no rain in sight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a much colder morning out there behind yesterday’s potent cold front. Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s under clear skies. It’s also breezy, making it feel even colder in the lower and middle 30s.
Despite skies being entirely sunny today, temperatures won’t warm much this afternoon. Highs will only reach the middle and upper 50s with a stiff north wind all day long. Gusts of 20-30 mph are likely courtesy of a tight pressure gradient.
A few gusts over 30 mph are possible as well. For that reason, most of the region is under a Wind Advisory today.
Then it gets even colder tonight with low temperatures in the low and middle 30s under clear skies. That has prompted the issuance of a Freeze Warning for everyone except our far southern counties.
Even folks down along the Florida state line will be well down in the 30s, though.
Widespread frost is expected, so it’s highly encouraged to bring in or protect any plants and vegetation you may have early this growing season.
Friday stays quite cold for this time of year with temperatures in the low 60s during the day despite skies once again being entirely sunny. The wind will relax significantly, so it should feel a bit warmer.
Then it’s right back down into the lower and middle 30s by Saturday morning with more frost.
Temps do moderate into the upper 60s Saturday with a few clouds. Lower and middle 70s and sunshine are then in the cards for Easter after a chilly morning around 40 degrees.
So be sure to dress warmly if you’re heading to church or partaking in any sort of morning Easter egg hunt activities outside! You’ll certainly be able to shed the layers by the afternoon.
Beyond Easter, temperatures will warm even more. We’ll be in the upper 70s Monday and the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies remain mostly sunny with not a sign of rain until perhaps next Wednesday night.
