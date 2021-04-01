Suspect arrested in Montgomery armed robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after committing an armed robbery in Montgomery.
The Montgomery Police Department arrested Dedrick McCall, 30, and charged him with first-degree robbery stemming from an incident that happened on March 22 in the 5500 block of Carmichael Road.
According to court documents, McCall is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint of approximately $40.
McCall was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Bond is set at $60,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.