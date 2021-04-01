Wetumpka reels in new seafood restaurant

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A new restaurant will be coming to Wetumpka later this year.
Wharf Casual Seafood will open its eighth location after the chain’s purchase of the old Shoney’s property on Highway 231 officially closed Thursday.
“After two years, we are happy to announce and welcome the Wharf Casual Seafood,” the City of Wetumpka said in a social media post.
The new location is owned by Noah Griggs and Stephen Duggar. Griggs grew up in nearby Tallassee.
The small restaurant chain offers a variety of seafood baskets and platters, salads, burgers and tacos.
Wharf currently has restaurants in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, including two in Montgomery and one in Dothan.
The newest location should open in the fall of 2021.
